Hills Bank & Trust Co Boosts Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 8.7% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned 0.33% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $62,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. SJA Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $558,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,164,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 77,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $458.63 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $499.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $454.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.54. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.