Hills Bank & Trust Co Buys 2,543 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,518 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halliburton Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

NYSE:HAL opened at $31.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 9.04%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

