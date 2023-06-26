Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,672 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after acquiring an additional 123,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Trading Up 1.5 %

ADBE stock opened at $484.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.30. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $518.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $511.19.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,347.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,272 shares of company stock valued at $21,895,444. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

