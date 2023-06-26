Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $10.32 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 255,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267,408 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,797,855,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,398 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 843.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,898,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379,584 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,173,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909,063 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

