Hills Bank & Trust Co Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CDW by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $89,994,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 848,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $151,592,000 after acquiring an additional 223,223 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,723,027 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,812,692,000 after acquiring an additional 196,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW opened at $177.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.