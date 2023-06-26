Hills Bank & Trust Co Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.0% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.9% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 37.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the first quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.1% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $631.31.

TMO stock opened at $524.21 on Monday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $611.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $534.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $552.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $202.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.