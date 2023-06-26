Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 631 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD stock opened at $211.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.91. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

