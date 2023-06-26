Hills Bank & Trust Co Raises Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,854 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 68,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.9% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 214,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 38,585 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 25.4% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 395,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 35,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 231,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $15.47 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

