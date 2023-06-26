Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 10,345 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,835 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Masco were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Masco by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Masco by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAS stock opened at $55.26 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $57.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 237.83% and a net margin of 9.65%. Masco’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $549,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,111 shares of company stock worth $5,367,682 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

