Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 150 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,785 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Luts & Greenleigh Group Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Illumina by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Illumina by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,351 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.70.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $202.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.82. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

