Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 68 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.55 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $253.48 and its 200 day moving average is $249.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.78.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

