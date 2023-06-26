Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 977 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hills Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 128.1% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 155.1% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 40,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,079,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,737,000 after purchasing an additional 530,655 shares during the period. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Harry A. Wolin sold 74,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.98, for a total transaction of $9,382,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,424,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,504,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

