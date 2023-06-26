Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

HCMLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Holcim from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Holcim Stock Down 0.7 %

Holcim stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Holcim has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $13.62.

Holcim Cuts Dividend

Holcim Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, and contracting and services.

