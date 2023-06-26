Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $279,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 0.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

