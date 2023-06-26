Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Raised by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after acquiring an additional 187,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

HON opened at $199.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

