Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $3,992,400.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %
NYSE:HOV opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
