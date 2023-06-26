Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) CEO Sells $3,992,400.00 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.81, for a total transaction of $3,992,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,216,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:HOV opened at $92.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $553.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.49. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.20 and a 52 week high of $103.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.57.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The construction company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $703.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 79.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

