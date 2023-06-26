ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) versus Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Critical Contrast

ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM – Get Rating) and Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Conn’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A Conn’s -7.84% -17.54% -5.29%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for ICZOOM Group and Conn’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICZOOM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Conn’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Conn’s has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 114.65%. Given Conn’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Conn’s is more favorable than ICZOOM Group.

This table compares ICZOOM Group and Conn’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICZOOM Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conn’s $1.29 billion 0.07 -$59.29 million ($4.21) -0.94

ICZOOM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conn’s.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of ICZOOM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of Conn’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Conn’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conn’s beats ICZOOM Group on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICZOOM Group

ICZOOM Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, sells electronic component products to customers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides semiconductor products, including various integrated circuit, discretes, passive components, and optoelectronics; and equipment, tools, and other electronic component products comprising various electromechanical, maintenance, repair and operations, and various design tools. Its products are used by small and medium-sized enterprises in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things, automotive electronics, and industry control segment. The company sells its products through its online platform. It also offers temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. The company was formerly known as Horizon Business Intelligence Co., Limited and changed its name to ICZOOM Group Inc. in May 2018. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Conn’s

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses. Its stores also provide consumer electronics comprising LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, 8K televisions, video game consoles, gaming products, and home theater and portable audio equipment; and home office products, including computers, tablets, monitors, and accessories. In addition, the company offers short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, which comprise next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. It operates retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Conn's, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

