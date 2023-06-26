Insider Buying: Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Director Purchases $108,780.00 in Stock

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) Director Barbara Turner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,214.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ENV stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.27 and a beta of 1.23. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $69.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.98 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Envestnet by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 504,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after purchasing an additional 58,231 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 48.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 220,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,937,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,685,000 after acquiring an additional 49,603 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

