Insider Buying: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Director Buys 262,658 Shares of Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 262,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $1,759,808.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 928,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,038.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,315 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $169,994.90.

On Thursday, March 30th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $783,358.30.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 6,282 shares of Universal Technical Institute stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.74 per share, with a total value of $42,340.68.

Universal Technical Institute Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.75 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $229.97 million, a P/E ratio of 84.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Universal Technical Institute ( NYSE:UTI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $163.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.00 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 14.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTI. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter worth $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

