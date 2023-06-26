Insider Selling: Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Insider Sells 11,349 Shares of Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) insider Catriona Yale sold 11,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $593,098.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,447.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Catriona Yale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 23rd, Catriona Yale sold 11,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total transaction of $558,360.00.

Akero Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $58.38. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 20.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.62 and a beta of -0.93.

Institutional Trading of Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 523,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 173,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 32,547 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,313 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,225,000 after acquiring an additional 252,924 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 519,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,879,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AKRO shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

