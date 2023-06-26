Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $219,566.90 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

AMSC opened at $5.87 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 6.8% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 31.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of American Superconductor by 1.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 569,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.