Insider Selling: American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) CEO Sells $219,566.90 in Stock

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 36,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $219,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,196. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
AMSC opened at $5.87 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.37.
American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently commented on AMSC. StockNews.com raised shares of American Superconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of American Superconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.
American Superconductor Company Profile
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
