Insider Selling: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Sells $270,480.00 in Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.88, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,582,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,065,782.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Blink Charging Trading Down 3.9 %

Blink Charging stock opened at $5.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.72. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $26.95.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,614,000 after buying an additional 559,276 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,585,000 after buying an additional 282,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,394,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 94,338 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 774.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,216,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 1,077,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blink Charging by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,939,000 after buying an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

