Insider Selling: Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) COO Sells $557,040.00 in Stock

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $557,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $107.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $85.54 and a 12-month high of $112.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.42.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Booz Allen Hamilton

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 93.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 281.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

