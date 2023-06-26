Insider Selling: Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Sells $219,330,538.00 in Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) major shareholder Opps Eb Holdings Ltd. Ocm sold 3,781,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $219,330,538.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $31.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $54.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.30 billion during the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.