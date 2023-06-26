Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 20,987 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
ChargePoint Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.
ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.
