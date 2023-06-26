Insider Selling: ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Insider Sells 20,987 Shares of Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) insider Richard Wilmer sold 20,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $168,525.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,358.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ChargePoint Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $19.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 88.36% and a negative net margin of 64.78%. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth about $230,588,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 43,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

