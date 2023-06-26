Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells 59,465 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CEO George Kurtz sold 59,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $8,578,420.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,567,016.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $143.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $205.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day moving average of $124.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $255,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 116,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after purchasing an additional 33,210 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

