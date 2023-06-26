Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CFO Sells $2,099,276.40 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 14,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $2,099,276.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 380,800 shares in the company, valued at $55,398,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $143.65 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $205.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of -221.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.68.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $692.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.30 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $163.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $4,126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after buying an additional 10,937 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth about $746,000. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.