Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells $49,153,064.16 in Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total value of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total value of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total value of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total value of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total value of $25,327,979.11.

On Monday, April 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.49, for a total value of $73,602,900.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $70,112,050.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $458.84 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $373.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $296.32 and a fifty-two week high of $462.26. The company has a market capitalization of $435.56 billion, a PE ratio of 72.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

