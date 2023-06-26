Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Sells $139,730.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Inter Parfums Price Performance
Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Inter Parfums from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Inter Parfums
Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.