Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Director Sells $139,730.00 in Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inter Parfums stock opened at $134.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,862,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 119.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

