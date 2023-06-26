Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $1,576,740.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 105,116 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $1,576,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,855. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KTOS stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.40. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.26.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

