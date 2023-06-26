Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Sells $4,879,200.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $4,879,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,149,173.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $5,045,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $5,076,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $5,257,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.60, for a total value of $5,264,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $5,224,400.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.99, for a total value of $5,719,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $6,267,200.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $6,185,600.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.63, for a total value of $5,945,200.00.

Moderna Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $118.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $628,359,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Moderna by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,035 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 46,466,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 699.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,538,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,205,000 after buying an additional 1,346,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.13.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

