Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,120,522.57 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,519 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.03, for a total value of $1,120,522.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,378,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,138,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Morningstar Stock Performance

Shares of MORN opened at $193.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.55 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.29. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 384.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $160,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 61.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 871,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,911,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

