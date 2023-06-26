Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Sells $46,956.37 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) Director Clint Hurt sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $46,956.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,974,086.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clint Hurt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Clint Hurt sold 314 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $30,772.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Clint Hurt sold 1,761 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total transaction of $172,630.83.

PNRG opened at $93.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.46. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $69.84 and a 1 year high of $100.00.

PrimeEnergy Resources ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 32.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the first quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 84.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 722 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 177.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 658 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

