Insider Selling: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Sells $710,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Featured Articles
