Insider Selling: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Sells $710,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHMGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,135 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

