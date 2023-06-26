Insider Selling: Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Major Shareholder Sells $710,000.00 in Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,330,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,392.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPHM opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.24. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $11.30.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,236,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 245,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,135 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $457,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.