Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $198,309.98 in Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.63, for a total value of $198,309.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,102.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $260,812.50.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total value of $259,675.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.78, for a total value of $245,975.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.02, for a total value of $247,525.00.

On Monday, April 24th, Parker Harris sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $110,141.13.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.08, for a total value of $248,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.06, for a total value of $236,325.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.15, for a total value of $247,687.50.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

CRM opened at $210.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.87, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.66.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Salesforce by 365.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Macquarie increased their target price on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

