Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells $312,524.67 in Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,761 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.47, for a total value of $312,524.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,953,162.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 9th, Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $300,510.44.
Snowflake Trading Down 0.2 %
Snowflake stock opened at $178.25 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $205.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.09 billion, a PE ratio of -66.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.35.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Snowflake from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $188.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.17.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
