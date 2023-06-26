Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $149,040.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.25 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

