Insider Selling: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Sells $149,040.00 in Stock

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $149,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,601.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $18.25 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 364,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 349,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,958 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
