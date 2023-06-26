Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $2,430,780.00 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.98, for a total transaction of $2,430,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,863 shares in the company, valued at $40,188,085.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Workday Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Workday stock opened at $222.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $226.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 134.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 3,172,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820,074 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at $310,767,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $664,598,000 after buying an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.