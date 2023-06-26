Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$223.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IFC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$232.00 to C$229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$235.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$242.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

IFC stock opened at C$195.74 on Wednesday. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$177.33 and a one year high of C$209.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$200.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$197.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.94 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$5.33 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 13.0052736 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

