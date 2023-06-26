Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $1,061,151.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,061,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %
INTA opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
