Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells $1,061,151.20 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 21,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $1,061,151.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $27,387,267.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Intapp Stock Down 1.1 %

INTA opened at $47.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.48 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.20. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 25.9% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intapp during the first quarter worth about $1,609,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intapp by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after buying an additional 37,826 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,178,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

