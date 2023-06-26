International Group American Sells 10,981,108 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Group American also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, International Group American bought 800,000 shares of American International Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, International Group American sold 74,750,000 shares of American International Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,214,687,500.00.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.97 and its 200 day moving average is $56.94. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.86.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

