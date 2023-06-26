Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 5.3% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $362.66 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.96.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.