Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after acquiring an additional 32,891 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $341.31 and its 200-day moving average is $320.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

