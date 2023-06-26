Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $362.54 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $341.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $320.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

