IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Price Performance

Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of IRIDEX

About IRIDEX

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IRIDEX by 13.5% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 45,026 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

Further Reading

