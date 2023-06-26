IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
IRIDEX Price Performance
Shares of IRIX stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.23. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.19.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 41.04% and a negative net margin of 12.65%. Equities research analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
