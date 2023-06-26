iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 487.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $66.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The stock has a market cap of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

