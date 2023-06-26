iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $30,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $250.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $272.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $247.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.42.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

