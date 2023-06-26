iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Highland Financial Advisors LLC

Highland Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Highland Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.80. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

