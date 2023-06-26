iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $71.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

