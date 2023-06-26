iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after acquiring an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.95 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

